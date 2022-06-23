Home » News » Sports » Serena Williams' Comeback Cut Short by Ons Jabeur Injury

Serena Williams of the United States and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia react after losing a point to Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Hao-Ching of Taiwan during their quarterfinal doubles tennis match at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
AFP
Updated: June 23, 2022, 16:50 IST

Serena Williams’ return to tennis action has been cut short after doubles partner Ons Jabeur withdrew from the Eastbourne tournament because of a knee injury.

The WTA event had seen tennis great Williams, 40, play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year’s Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem.

The American and Tunisian partner Jabeur made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last 16 win over Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching.

Williams will now focus on Wimbledon where she has accepted a wild card into the women’s singles in a bid to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

She will find out who she faces in the first round when the draw is made on Friday.

first published: June 23, 2022, 16:50 IST