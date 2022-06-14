Serena Williams Set to Make Her Comeback at Wimbledon 2022

Ace Tennis star Serena Williams has announced that she is all set to make her comeback with an Instagram post. Williams has hinted that she will return to the competitive Tennis with Wimbledon 2022 a year after her last match in any competition.

Williams, who is one of the greatest ever to play the sport, suffered an ankle injury during the first round match in Wimbledon which led to a tearful exit for her from the tournament.

A year later, Williams is ready to make a comeback as she posted a photo on Twitter of her white trainers on the grass along with the caption: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022, see you there."

Advertisement

Recently, Williams appeared to suggest she would compete at Wimbledon in an Instagram video featuring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, posted backstage at a Bitcoin conference in Miami.

“We’ve been talking about my comeback and he’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can’t wait!" said Williams.

Rodgers replied: “Wimbledon? What about the US Open?"

“Wimbledon is before the US Open! I have to play Wimbledon first!" responded Williams.

However, there is still no update on whether Williams will return to the singles or doubles competition in Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, the tennis superstar didn’t get her name on the women’s singles entry list released by Wimbledon earlier this month.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old American could have entered using a protected ranking reserved for players who have been sidelined through a long-term injury but did not do so and will therefore need a wild card.

The initial batch of wild cards for singles and doubles will be announced on Wednesday.

She won the last of her seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2016, but reached the final in 2018 and 2019 after returning from having a baby.

Wimbledon begins on June 27.

Her long-time coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, revealed in April that he had taken on a new role with Simona Halep.

Advertisement

Wimbledon is widely considered Williams’s best chance of claiming a 24th Grand Slam singles crown to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record.

(With AFP Inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.