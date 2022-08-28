Serena Williams and Venus Williams will be seen in action together in doubles at the U.S Open after receiving a wild card for the tournament.

The William sisters are two-time champions at the U.S Open and pair were last seen in the 2018 Roland Garros. In addition to their 14 major doubles titles, the last of which came at 2016 Wimbledon, Serena and Venus have teamed to win three Olympic gold medals in doubles, winning in 2000, 2008, and 2012.

The duo is also the most recent team to hold all four major doubles titles at one time, having won 2009 Wimbledon, 2009 U.S Open, 2010 Australian Open, and 2010 French Open.

In 2021, when Serena lost to Naomi Osaka in Australian Open semi-final, she said, “I don’t know. If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone, so…"

However, earlier this month, Serena expressed her retirement plans and confirmed that the U.S Open would be her final tournament.

After her retirement announcement, Serena said in an interview, “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just (as) exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks."

After the retirement announcement, Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in Toronto. And then in her next outing, in Cincinnati, she was routed 6-4, 6-0 by reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

However, with US Open starting on Monday (August 29), Serena will be seen competing against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in singles first round. While, Venus will play her first-round match on Tuesday against Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck.

The USTA also announced additional doubles wildcards going to the other teams: Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov, Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe, Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger, Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier.

The doubles competition will begin on Wednesday. However, in the US Open this time, all eyes will be on Poland’s world number one Iga Swiatek in the women’s draw.

