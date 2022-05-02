Shakur Stevenson Beats Oscar Valdez To Become Super Featherweight Champion; Proposes To Girlfriend Young Lyric After Win

In a breathtaking championship boxing match, Shakur Stevenson beat the veteran Mexican boxer Oscar Valdez ending his unbeaten 30-match win streak.

While Shakur added another match to his streak making it 18-0, Oscar dropped from 30-0 to 30-1. Shakur became the Unifying Super Featherweight Champion with the win against Valdez. The match happened despite Valdez failing the drug test because of testing positive for phentermine, a banned substance. The match happened at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in front of 10,102 people.

Stevenson said, “I’m a superstar in this sport" after beating Valdez. “Line ‘em up. I’m ready for whoever," he added. Valdez on the other hand said – “He was just the better fighter this night," after tasting a crushing defeat at the hands of Stevenson. “He did what he had to do to win the fight. He’s a great fighter. His speed is there, power is there," he added.

Stevenson, 24, came out victorious after a unanimous decision, dominating the scoreboard with 117-110, 118-109 and 119-109. Valdez, 31, faced his first career defeat in the ring against Stevenson. Post his win, while being interviewed by Bernardo Osuna, Stevenson proposed to his girlfriend Young Lyric (originally named Lyric Michelle Ragston) to which Lyric said yes.

In the video shared on Twitter, Stevenson can be seen getting down on one knee and taking out his ring. He then proceeds to propose to Lyric by saying – “Hey Lyric. I Love You and will you marry me?" with a huge smile on his face. Lyric is delighted by the proposal and says yes. The wrestler and girlfriend then hug each other.

Rapper Lyric and boxer Stevenson have been dating since late 2020 according to their social media posts on Instagram and Snapchat updates. They recently had a daughter in December 2021 whom they named Leilani Asha Stevenson.

