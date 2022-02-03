Shane McMahon Released From WWE Post 'Royal Rumble' in the Backstage : Report

Shane McMahon has been let go by WWE, as per multiple reports. The news of his departure comes in the wake of immense backstage heat during the Royal Rumble match on January 29. On Saturday night, the son of Vince McMahon, WWE CEO and wrestling industry legend, made his return in the Men’s Royal Rumble as a producer. It was the dissent in the locker rumour that was poorly received by fans and is being cited as the reason why the company decided to move forward without his services.

Since first reported by Ringside News, the Shane McMahon saga has seen several developments. The past weekend, Shane made his return to WWE programming as the 28th entrant in the Rumble and played a major role in producing the match. In addition to being an in-ring performer, the 52-year-old has served several backstage duties, in executive and production capacities. He is a former European, hardcore and tag team champion within the promotion.

In the build to WrestleMania 32, Shane shocked everyone with his return and face-off with The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell Match. For a few years, he was an authority figure and competed at major contests, the latest being the Royal Rumble. WWE returns to pay-per-view with the Elimination Chamber event on February 19.

Shane was working to set up a regular feature on RAW with Bobby Lashley and/or Seth Rollins, in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, as per multiple reports. The matches planned at The Show of Shows and Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia now appear to be scrapped. In 2009, Shane stepped down from executive vice president of global media position for WWE and started his own business endeavors in China by setting up its first video-on-demand and pay-per-view service, You On Demand.

WWE has yet to issue a formal statement on his exit. Shane’s longest absence from WWE was from 2009 to 2016. Only time will tell if he decides to return to the company which his name has been associated with for long.

