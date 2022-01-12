She Did Nothing Wrong: WTA Calls Renata Voracova's Deportation from Australia 'Unfortunate'

The Women’s Tennis Association, the global organising body of women’s professional tennis has termed Australian Govenement’s decision to deport Czech tennis player Renata Voracova’s from the country ‘unfortunate’. Voracova was deported even after she followed necessary procedures to remain in the country for the Australian Open beginning next week.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) had cancelled the visa of Voracova on January 6. and she was detained in the same immigration hotel as Serbian men’s tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The WTA said in a statement on Wednesday that Voracova followed all the “rules and procedures" and her deportation was"unfortunate"

" The WTA believes that all players should be vaccinated and is in full support of the immigration policies that have been put in place as the protection of the Australian communities in which we compete is critical," WTA said in a statement.

“That being said, the complications experienced over the past few days where athletes have followed the approved and authorized process of receiving a medical exemption for entry into the country are unfortunate," it added.

It is believed that the 38-year-old Czech tennis player, Voracova entered Australia last month with a vaccine exemption granted by Tennis Australia because she had recently contracted and recovered from Covid-19.

According to WTA Tour website, Voracova played part in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 tournament, partnering Kataryzna Piter of Polan. The duo lost to Arina Rodionova and Lesley Kerkhove in the round of 16 stages.

“Renata Voracova followed these rules and procedures, was cleared for entry upon her arrival, competed in an event and then suddenly had her visa cancelled when she had done nothing wrong," WTA added.

The WTA has said that it will continue to work with all authorities on addressing this unfortunate situation in an appropriate manner. Meanwhile, the Czech diplomats in Australia also lodged a formal protest with Australian authorities.

The Australian government had said while deporting Voracova that a recent infection with the COVID-19 virus does not mean a foreign national can enter the country without being fully vaccinated.

