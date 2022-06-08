Shooter Avani Lekhara Wins Gold with World Record and Books 2024 Paralympics Spot

Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara clinched the medal gold at the Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6 in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 in Chateauroux, France on Tuesday as the 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6 to secure her a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Poland’s Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while the bronze went to Anna Normann of Sweden after she shot 225.6.

SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.

Lekhara’s achievement came after the shooter and her coach were initially denied visas. However, the issue was resolved after the intervention of the Sports Authority of India and the Sports Ministry.

After securing the Paris 2024 berth, an elated Lekhara tweeted, “Proud to bring home the gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & India’s 1st Paris 2024 Quota, at the Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me!."

“Avani Lekhara, the new WorldRecord holder in the R2 - women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. The Indian shooter just crushed the former record (249.6) by scoring 250.6 in the Chateauroux2022 World Cup, in France!" Shooting Para Sport wrote on its Twitter handle.

In August last year, Lekhara bagged a gold in the 10m air rifle standing event in the SH1 category at the Tokyo Paralympics. She followed it up with a bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympics.

