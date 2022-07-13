Shooting World Cup 2022: Mehuli Ghosh And Tushar Mane Win Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold

Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane have won the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team gold at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea. Up against Hungarian team of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni, the Indian duo registered an emphatic 17-13 win to clinch the yellow metal.

The pair of Shiva Narwal and Palak added another medal to India’s tally after winning the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. In a one-sided affair, the Indian team crushed Kazakh duo of Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan 16-0.

Following the two results on Wednesday, India jumped to the second spot in the medals tally with two gold and one bronze so far.

Mehuli and Tushar ensured India’s second medal of the event after topping their 10m Air Rifle Mixed team qualifiers with a sizzling 634.4 after 60-shots.

Two other pairs, namely Naveen and Rhythm Sangwan in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan in the corresponding Rifle competition could not make the grade as both finished in the eighth position.

Arjun and Elavenil shot 627.8 for their eighth-placed finish while Naveen and Rhythm finished on a total of 570.

On Tuesday, India missed out on about five chances for a medal when none of the qualifiers in Men’s and Women’s 10m Air Pistol as well as in the Men’s Trap could make their opportunities count.

In the Men’s 10m Air Pistol, India had three qualifiers in the top eight ranking round but Naveen came closest to a medal, finishing fourth with an effort of 250.7. Shiva Narwal was fifth with 199.7 while Sagar Dangi was sixth with 199.2.

In the Women’s 10m Air Pistol, India’s lone ranking round qualifier Yuvika Tomar ended seventh with 147.1 to her name.

With three gold medals, Serbia currently sits at the top of the tally while China is third with two gold medals so far.

