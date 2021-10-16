Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar Miss Cut in Spain

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar failed to live upto their own expectations, making an early exit from the Estrella Damm NA Andaluca Masters after missing the halfway cut in the European Tour event. Bhullar, who had an 82 in the first round, improved by 13 shots with a 69 and totalled nine-over but was still way off the cut line, which fell at six-over. Sharma (79-75) was even further down.

Romain Langasque carded a second consecutive round of 69 to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. The Frenchman, who won his first European Tour title at last year’s Wales Open, carded 15 pars, a birdie, and his second eagle of the week, dropping just one shot. He is four-under par for two rounds. The 26-year-old, winner of the Amateur Championship in 2015, is one stroke ahead of a group of four golfers, with just 12 players under par after 36 holes on one of Europe’s most formidable courses.

Advertisement

Laurie Canter registered the lowest round of the week thus far, a six-under par 65, to share the second place on three-under with compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick, who is making his first start since the Ryder Cup, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and Sebastian Sderberg of Sweden. Two-time European Tour winner Alejandro Caizares, who is also a member at Real Club Valderrama, is the leading Spaniard, sharing sixth spot with three others on two-under par.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.