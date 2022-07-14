Singapore Open: HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila Pair Advance To Quarter-Finals

Indian badminton stars HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal sailed through to the subsequent round of the Singapore Open as both stalwarts won their respective fixtures on Thursday.

HS Prannoy got the better of Taiwanese player Chou Tien Chen 14-21, 22-20, 21-18 while Saina Nehwal beat China’s He Bing Jiao 21-19, 11-21, 21-17.

Prannoy was off to a rather slow start as he conceded the first set to the Taiwanese shuttler, but made up for it as he clinched the tightly contested second game in which the lead changed hands multiple times before the Indian came out on top.

In the third game to decide the winner, Chen seemed to be running away with the game as he gained an early lead, but Prannoy clawed his way back to level at 14-all and then chiselled away at the trailing Taiwanese shuttler to race to the 21 point mark to earn the victory and the right to advance to the next round.

Saina Nehwal’s fixture was a different story as the veteran Indian started on the strong foot to seize the first game against Chinese shuttler Jiao.

But, in the second game, Jiao looked like she had turned a corner as she demolished Nehwal on her way to a 21-11 victory over the Indian.

Nehwal took countermeasures to limit the damages of the second game as she got off to the lead and never let it slip en route to the third game victory that sealed her spot in the next round.

The men’s doubles pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila qualified for the next round of action after dumping the Malaysian pair of Nur Izzudin and Goh Sze Fei 18-21, 24-22, 21-18.

The all-women pairing of Pooja Dandu and Aarthi Sara Sunil were ousted from the tournament in a straight sets loss to the Chinese pair of Du Yue and Li Wen Mei 21-12, 21-6.

The mixed doubles pair of Nithin SV and Poorvisha S Ram suffered the same fate as the women’s doubles unit as they fell to the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau in straight sets as well 21-14, 21-13.

Ashmita Chaliha was left devasted after her women’s singles loss to Han Yue of China as she went down 9-21, 13-21.

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabadi sensation PV Sindhu won her match against Vietnamese shuttler Thuy Linh Nguyen 19-21, 21-19, 21-18.

Mithun Manjunath had crashed out of the tournament after his defeat at the hands Nhat Nguyen of Ireland 10-21, 21-18, 16-21.

