Saena Kawakami earned the right to play the semifinal match against Sindhu on the back of a strong showing against sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.
Kawakami ousted the sixth-seeded player in straight sets 21-17, 21-19 to set up the clash against the Indian third-seed Sindhu.
PV Sindhu comes into the game after getting the better of Chinese shuttler Han Yue despite dropping the first game of their fixture on Friday.
Sindhu managed to win the following two games and claimed a 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 victory to book a semifinal berth.
PV Sindhu remains the only flag bearer for the Indian contingent at the Singapore Open after veteran Saina Nehwal, Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy and the doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila crashed out in the previous round.
Saena Kwakami’s Road to the Semifinal:
1st Round- Saena Kawakami (Japan) beat Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan) Walkover
2nd Round- Saena Kawakami (Japan) beat Wen Yu Zhang (Canada) 21-12, 21-17
3rd Round-Saena Kawakami (Japan) beat Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand) 21-17, 21-19
PV Sindhu’s Road to the Semi-final:
1st Round- PV Sindhu (India) beat Lianne Tan (Belgium) 21-15, 21-11
2nd Round- PV Sindhu (India) beat Thuy Linh Nguyen (Vietnam) 19-21, 21-19, 21-18
3rd Round PV Sindhu (India) BEAT Han Yue (China) 17-21, 21-11, 21-19
Hello and welcome to the live streaming of the Singapore Open women’s semifinal match between India’s PV Sindhu and Japan’s Saena Kawakami.
Singapore Open Super 500 LIVE Scores: The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu registered a thrilling win over China’s Han Yue to reach the semifinal, but her compatriots Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out after suffering heartbreaking defeats in their respective quarterfinal matches in the Singapore Open 2022, on Friday.
World No 7 Sindhu came from behind to beat world No 19 Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in the quarterfinals, which lasted for one hour and 2 minutes. With the win, she set up a semifinal clash against Japan’s Saena Kawakami, who upset Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong in her final eight clash.
The Indian shuttler made a slow start and trailed her Chinese opponent 14-11 before scoring four back-to-back points to take the lead. Han Yue, however, continued to trouble Sindhu with her deft touches and went on to win the first game.
The second game, too, started as a tight affair with Sindhu going on the offensive but Han Yue staying on her coat-tails. But with the score at 14-11, the two-time Olympic medallist stepped up and took the next seven points to force a decider.
In the all-important third game, Han Yue raced to a 14-9 lead and put the Indian ace on the backfoot. The Indian ace, however, dug deep and turned the tables with a flurry of seven points and proceeded to wrap up the match.
However, London 2012 bronze medallist Saina failed to join Sindhu in the semi-finals after going down 13-21, 21-15, 20-21 to Japan’s Aya Ohori in a closely-fought match. The 32-year-old Saina conceded a 19-16 lead in the decider to crash out of the BWF Super 500 tournament.
In men’s singles, in-form HS Prannoy won the first game against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka but couldn’t make the advantage count as he lost 12-21, 21-14, 21-18, in just over an hour.
Meanwhile, men’s doubles pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila’s Singapore Open 2022 campaign also came to a close after losing their final eight clash 10-21 21-18 21-17 against Indonesian second seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.
