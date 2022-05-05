Sony Pictures Networks India Acquires Media Rights For French Open in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) bagged the exclusive media rights to broadcast Roland-Garros between 2022-24. The deal spanning over three years provides SPN with exclusive TV and digital rights of Roland-Garros. The broadcaster will televise Roland-Garros on its sports channels across India and the subcontinent including, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan & Maldives, and will also be available to live-stream on their premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The upcoming edition of the prestigious Roland-Garros is scheduled to be played between May 22 and June 5, 2022. Sony Sports Network has witnessed great success of the Australian Open, known for getting maximum reach among all the Grand Slams in India and the 2022 edition of the tournament enjoyed a viewership of 22 million, which is the highest recorded viewership in recent years. Taking its tennis repertoire into account, SPN will look at giving Roland-Garros similar coverage.

Advertisement

Starting from 22nd May 2022 at 2:30 PM, Sony Pictures Networks India; will broadcast the 2022 French Open throughout the day, with a special focus on the prime time matches for Indian fans.

“We are delighted with the signing of this Sony Pictures Networks India contract. This new agreement ensures maximum exposure in India and its subcontinent. It means our tournament will be celebrated in this part of the world where tennis fans and Roland-Garros fans are increasingly numerous," Gilles Moretton, President, French Tennis Federation, said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.