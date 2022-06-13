Home » News » Sports » Sourav Kothari Becomes 2022 Pacific International Snooker Champion

Sourav Kothari Becomes 2022 Pacific International Snooker Champion

Snooker champion Sourav Kothari (Twitter)
Sourav Kothari won the 2022 Lance Pannell-Pacific International Snooker Championship

PTI
Updated: June 13, 2022, 21:41 IST

World billiards champion Sourav Kothari on Monday won the 2022 Lance Pannell-Pacific International Snooker Championship.

In the final, Kothari thrashed top-ranked Australian cueist Johl Younger 4-0 in the best of seven frames, with a high break of 93 in the third frame.

After topping his league, Kothari defeated Australian Cale Barrett 3-1 in the quarters and the talented Charlie Chafe 3-1 in the semifinals respectively.

He last had won the title in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Kothari will now be participating in the 2022 Pacific International Billiards beginning here on Tuesday.

first published: June 13, 2022, 21:41 IST