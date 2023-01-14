Spain vs Wales Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Spain vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup, January 15

Spain will take on Wales in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup match on January 14. Both teams are coming into this match after losing their first matches of the tournament. While India defeated Spain 2-0, Wales were routed by England 5-0. This is a must-win game for both teams if they want to progress to the next round.

Spain would want to avoid the ignominy of losing every group game like they had in the 2018 edition of the World Cup. Wales are making their debut at the Hockey World Cup and would want to quickly forget the result of their last match. The likes of Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson and Rupert Shipperley will have to step up if Wales are to compete on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Spain and Wales, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the match between Spain and Wales be played?

The match between Spain and Wales will be played on January 15.

Where will the match between Spain and Wales be played?

The match between Spain and Wales will be played at the Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela.

What time will the match between Spain and Wales begin?

The match between Spain and Wales will begin at 5 pm IST on January 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Spain and Wales?

The match between Spain and Wales will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Spain and Wales?

The match between Spain and Wales will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Spain vs Wales Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Marc Miralles

Vice-Captain: Alejandro Alonso

Suggested Playing XI for Spain vs Wales Dream11 Fantasy Hockey:

GK: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill

DEF: Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Marc Recasens, Ignacio Rodriguez

MID: Marc Miralles, Alejandro Alonso, Lewis Prosser, Rupert Shipperley

FWD: Joaquin Menini, Enrique Gonzalez

Spain vs Wales Predicted Playing XI:

Spain: Adrian Rafi, Marc Vizcaino, Marc Recasens, Ignacio Rodriguez, Cesar Curiel, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Alejandro Alonso, Joaquin Menini, Alvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Steve Kelley, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Dale Hutchinson, Rupert Shipperley, Luke Hawker, Ben Francis

Read all the Latest Sports News here