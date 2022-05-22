Spanish Grand Prix Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Formula One Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The sixth Formula One event of the season is set to take place in Barcelona, on Sunday. This season’s Spanish GP is expected to turn out to be a closely contested affair between Ferrari and Red Bull. And surprisingly, a seemingly disorganised Mercedes appears to be nowhere in the contention.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc currently leads the championship after securing two wins and four top-two finishes so far. Earlier, Leclerc had kicked off the season with a stunning win at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Ferrari’s last victory at the Spanish Grand Prix had appeared back in the year 2013.

On the other hand, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has managed to win three races but could not succeed to finish as the winner in the other two races. Notably, at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen had emerged as Formula One’s youngest ever race winner after clinching his first Grand Prix.

The defending Formula One champion won the last race, Miami Grand Prix, to reduce the gap with table-topper Leclerc to 19 points. Verstappen currently occupies the second spot in the standings with 85 points in his kitty. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez is in the third spot with 66 points.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, here is all you need to know:

When will the Spanish Grand Prix take place?

Spanish Grand Prix will take place on May 22, Sunday.

Where will the Spanish Grand Prix take place?

The Spanish Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Barcelona.

What time will the Spanish Grand Prix begin?

The Spanish Grand Prix will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Spanish Grand Prix match?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spanish Grand Prix?

Spanish Grand Prix is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

