Sporting Fraternity Mourns Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace announced the sad demise of the beloved queen Elizabeth the second.

The British Monarch passed away at the age of 96 at the Balmoral after having decorated the throne for seven decades.

The sporting fraternity paid their respects to the queen, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, and her contributions to the realm.

English football club Manchester United tweeted “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II."

In addition, it was also announced that the team from Manchester would wear black armbands in solidarity.

Wimbledon shared a post that read “We wish to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family on the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen" along with a picture of her majesty.

Red Bull Racing shared a message on their social media handle stating “We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. All at Oracle Red Bull Racing send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

London-based football club Chelsea FC posted “Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world. We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news."

ATP wrote “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We are grateful for her contributions to tennis, and our thoughts and condolences are with the British Royal Family."

Formula One shared a picture of the queen with a caption that read “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II"

British Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed her devastation at the news received from the Balmoral. The recently elected PM called it a huge shock to the nation and the world.

