Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Meets FIFA CEO Youri Djorkaeff

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur met CEO of FIFA Youri Djorkaeff on Tuesday in New Delhi. During the meet they discussed how football could be encouraged at the grassroots level and expanded with more tournaments and events. Thakur said that there is a growing interest in sports in India following the recent success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo; PM Narendra Modi‘s vision to build a sporting culture has also found a new momentum in recent weeks.

Youri also showed Thakur a few of his legendary football tricks, wherein Shri Thakur also chipped in with his dribbling skills.

