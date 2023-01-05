Sprint Great Michael Johnson Drops Video of 'Amazing Athleticisms; Featuring Neeraj Chopra

Four-time Olympic Gold medal winner Michael Johnson posted a new video of ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, showcasing his athleticism. In the clip, we can see the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist take a ball in his hands in an upright position. Chopra arches right back with his hands almost touching the ground. His knees avoid hitting the floor and his impressive flexibility is on full display with his back twisting all the way down.

“Some more amazing athleticism from Neeraj Chopra," Jhonson wrote while tagging Neeraj Chopra and former athlete Shaun Pickering in the tweet.

Reacting to the tweet, fans wrote that the Olympic Gold medal Javelin thrower is an inspiration to young kids in India wanting to take up a sport.

This is not the first time that Michael Johnson is praising the 25-year-old Javelin thrower. Earlier the former World Champion posted another video of the Javelin thrower taking part in an intense training session that involved sprints and athletic movement. In that video, Johnson praised Neeraj Chopra for his sprinter movement despite being a javelin thrower with the caption

“He’s a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!"

Neeraj Chopra had a memorable 2022, becoming only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Championship, clinching second place to become India’s first male track and field athlete to attain a medal at the showpiece event. Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to have a podium finish in the prestigious tournament bagging the Bronze medal for the long jump.

Chopra also managed to claim second place in the Diamond League in 2022, after a humongous throw of 89.94 meters. The javelin thrower also set the national record twice this last year. He currently owns the male javelin record with a throw of 89.94 meters that came in the Stockholm Diamond League.

Neeraj also had to face multiple fitness issues in 2022 which kept him absent from Commonwealth Games as well as the National Games. The Haryana-born athlete will feature in World Athletics Championships scheduled in Budapest, this August post which he will take part in the Asian Games in September.

