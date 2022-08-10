Star Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Shares Picture From Birthday Celebration, Shows Off Biceps In a Saree

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu recently celebrated her birthday after returning from a memorable tour at the Commonwealth Games in UK’s Birmingham, where she won the country’s first gold medal. As she turned 28 on August 8 this year, she shared pictures of celebrations with her family on her social media accounts. The Indian athlete, who wore a saree for her special day, has now shared another picture in the attire, where she can be seen flaunting her muscles.

Chanu posted a picture on her Instagram and Twitter accounts of herself showing off her biceps in the yellow saree that she wore for her 28th birthday. Her posts have been garnering a lot of wishes from fans as well as felicitations for a brilliant performance at the recent multi-sport event in Birmingham.

Earlier, while sharing the pictures of her birthday party with her family, she had written, “Another year, another medal and birthday celebrations with the family." The Padma Shree awardee also marked her special occasion by planting trees. “Made my birthday special by planting trees this year," she wrote while sharing pictures on social media.

In the Commonwealth Games 2022 which went on from July 28 to August 8 this year, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist secured India’s first gold medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category. She lifted a total of 201kg in the snatch and clean and jerk category. This was a huge 29kg more than the 172kg total lifted by the second-best Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa from Mauritius.

She started her snatch category with a successful attempt of 84kg. In her second attempt, she lifted 88kg to break her own Commonwealth Games record and script a new personal best. In the clean and jerk, she pulled off 109kg with sheer ease in her first attempt. Mirabai improved her performance in the second attempt after successfully lifting 113kg. She went on for 115kg in her third attempt but couldn’t complete the lift.

After a glorious CWG 2022 journey, she is all set to prepare for the upcoming World Championship.

India finished the sporting championship in Birmingham with the 4th position on the tally behind Australia, England and Canada, winning a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

