Stefanos Tsitsipas Beats Bautista Agut to Win First Grass Title in Mallorca

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his first title on grass Saturday after beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2) in the Mallorca Open final.

World number six Tsitsipas held his nerve in a deciding tiebreak after failing to serve out the match at 5-3.

His ninth career title was also Tsitsipas’ second of the season after he retained his Monte Carlo title in April.

Tsitsipas, sixth in the rankings, has drawn Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland in the opening round of Wimbledon.

ALSO READ | Petra Kvitova Wins Eastbourne to Bolster Wimbledon Prospects

Advertisement

Bautista Agut was trying for his second title of 2022, as well, and to add to his 10 career titles.

Last year’s French Open runner-up has lost in the first round in three of his four trips to the All England Club.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.