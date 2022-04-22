Home » News » Sports » Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov Shine in Barcelona Gloom

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov Shine in Barcelona Gloom

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 and will next play Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Federico Coria 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in the third round at the Barcelona ATP tournament

AFP
Updated: April 22, 2022, 08:56 IST

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the third round at the Barcelona ATP tournament on Thursday as torrential rain meant only two singles matches were played.

The Greek world number five, who is fresh off the successful defence of his Monte Carlo Masters title last weekend, defeated Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 after two hours and 13 minutes.

Tsitsipas will next play 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov who also needed three sets to secure victory over Argentina’s Federico Coria 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Dimitrov made the semi-finals in Monte Carlo and trails Tsitsipas in head-to-head meetings 2-1.

first published: April 22, 2022, 08:56 IST