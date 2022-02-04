Stefanos Tsitsipas Reveals what Rafael Nadal Asked Him at 2019 Laver Cup

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up about the question Rafael Nadal asked him that changed his outlook on relationships with rivals on tour. Tsitsipas spent a while with the Spaniard during the 2019 Laver Cup and he had a pleasant chat with Nadal.

In the wake of Rafael Nadal’s 21st Grand Slam Title, Tsitsipas, who is working on his own relationship with fellow players, has been opening up on Twitter Spaces where he revealed that the two enjoyed a good weekend during the 2019 Laver Cup in Geneva as they helped Team Europe defeat Team World.

As revealed by journalist Enrico Maria Riva, Tsitsipas, while speaking on the realisation that Nadal helped him come to, said “Laver Cup 2019 when I happened to be in the same team with Rafael Nadal and I asked him something and he asked me ‘what does make you happy?” Adding to this he said, “And I thought, oh actually, go for whatever makes you happy.”

And while talking on the impact of the world No 5’s question to him during the Laver Cup, he admitted that it had changed the way he interacted with fellow players on tour, including those he had beefed with in the past.

Talking about his relationship with the fellow players, Tsitsipas said, “I have a few relationships with my peers… simple things as such as say hello to me is something that I do appreciate a lot, I’ve certainly tried a lot this year to be more open and be more kind with my peers and my competitors.”

Both Tsitsipas and Nadal were part of Team Europe for the 2019 Laver Cup that was held in Geneva, Switzerland, and played doubles together on day two of the event. Last weekend, the Spaniard won a record 21st Grand Slam title when he came from two sets down against the world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev to lift his second Australian Open title.

While congratulating the Spaniard on the occasion, Tsitsipas tweeted, “Congrats for an amazing final from both! A match that was intensely lived. What else can I say… truly a magical night even for those watching”.

Not only is it unusual to see Tsitsipas posting for another game, but apparently, world No. 4 also watched on the edge of the incredible finale in which the Spaniard made history.

