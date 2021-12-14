'Stewards Need to be Banned': Jeremy Clarkson on Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Broadcaster and car enthusiast Jeremy Clarkson was among those left perplexed by the surprising outcome of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen win his first-ever Formula One championship title. British driver Lewis Hamilton led for nearly the entire race, but was passed on the final lap after a safety car was deployed due to an incident involving Nicholas Latifi. This saw Verstappen take the lead and the title.

The new F1 rules shocked many and Clarkson, the host of popular automobile shows such as Top Gear and The Grand Tour, joined the chorus. “Delighted with the result but the stewards need to be banned. We’ve had enough of them," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Despite having lost out on an eighth championship title in the cruelest fashion, Hamilton was magnanimous in defeat after the race. Clarkson followed it up with praise for the British F1 driver, adding: “Very very dignified from @LewisHamilton."

Many others have also pointed out that Hamilton lost out due to the somewhat strange rules. Piers Morgan wrote: “I don’t know what I’ve just watched but it can’t be right. Hamilton’s been robbed, surely?"

England football captain Harry Kane said: “I’m new to F1 and it’s been amazing to watch Lewis and Max battle it out. I’m no expert on it but I feel like there’s some bizarre rules that give an unfair advantage like today? Why should Hamilton be penalised for somebody else’s crash?"

Hamilton’s team Mercedes immediately filed two appeals against the result, one against Verstappen for allegedly overtaking under a safety car and the other claiming a violation of rules governing race restarts after a safety car period. After spending hours in the stewards’ office, both teams were dismissed, with Verstappen eventually being able to celebrate his victory more than four hours after crossing the finish line.

Lewis Hamilton is among the most successful drivers in Formula One. He is tied at 7 world titles with the legendary Michael Schumacher.

