'Struggling Again,' F1 TV Display Absurd Graphic to Describe Daniel Ricciardo

It has not been a memorable Formula 1 season for Daniel Ricciardo so far as the McLaren driver currently finds himself in the 13th spot in this season’s standings. And now broadcaster F1 TV has ridiculed Ricciardo by displaying an absurd graphic. F1 TV’s stream recently showed a graphic that described Ricciardo as “struggling again." The incident took place ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ricciardo had finished the Dutch Grand Prix at 17th spot and 10 positions behind his teammate Lando Norris. This turned out to be Ricciardo’s third consecutive finish outside the points.

Formula 1 is now set to travel to Italy this week and Ricciardo had won the race in Monza last year. Ahead of the Italian GP, Ricciardo promised to replicate last year’s stellar show.

“I’ll try to bring back last year’s magic. It was always going to be a tricky Sunday because of where we started and the nature of the track. The first few laps were not too bad. I think we made some places here and there but starting that far back its hard to make a big impression, you need a big difference to make some moves and overtakes," Ricciardo was quoted as per Fox Sports.

With just 19 points in his kitty, Ricciardo currently finds himself six positions behind Norris in the overall standings. And Ricciardo’s performance has clearly disappointed McLaren. Ricciardo had joined McLaren just 18 months ago and chief executive Zak Brown and team principal Andreas Seidl have already suggested that a change is needed.

They agreed mutually to sever ties with Ricciardo at the end of the season. The 33-year-old is set to be replaced by Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo’s future still remains to be uncertain and the Australian was recently spotted having a discussion with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in a viral footage. Ricciardo, ahead of the Dutch GP, was reportedly heard saying, “Take year off and come back in 2024."

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen displayed a terrific show to win the Dutch Grand Prix for the second year in a row. George Russell had finished the Dutch GP at second spot for Mercedes and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed third spot. Verstappen presently occupies the top spot in the overall standings with 310 points to his name.

