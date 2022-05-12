Suzuki in Talks with Promoters Dorna to Quit MotoGP in 2022

Suzuki announced on Thursday they want to quit MotoGP and are holding talks with the championship promoters Dorna over breaking their contract.

“Suzuki Motor Corporation is in discussions with Dorna regarding the possibility of ending its participation in MotoGP at the end of 2022," Suzuki said in a statement on their website citing “the current economical (sic) situation" as a primary reason.

Only last week Dorna said Suzuki had to stick to their contract when rumours first surfaced that the Japanese manufacturer wanted to pull out.

