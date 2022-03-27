Swiss Open Final, PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan and HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie – LIVE: India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won the Swiss Open 2022 women’s singles title, beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 21-16, 21-8 in the final on Sunday at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel. HS Prannoy faces Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s final.Read More
Time for the men’s singles final as HS Prannoy takes on Jonatan Christie in the title clash.
PV Sindhu beat Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes to win the Swiss Open women’s singles crown!
PV Sindhu starts the second game with a bang as she races to a 5-0 lead against Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Thai shuttler gets a foot in to stop her charge but Sindhu is not done yet. She takes serve and then opens up a comfortable 7-point lead. Despite another try from Busanan, Sindhu takes an 11-2 lead into the break!
Busanan Ongbamrungphan started well after the break as she made up PV Sindhu‘s lead and got ahead 12-11. But the Indian is not out as she charges back to wrestle back the lead and only to be pegged back immediately. After a long rally, Sindhu noses ahead 15-13. With that Sindhu gets the confidence to start stretching her lead but Busanan gets the serve back but Sindhu makes it 17-15. The Indian goes on to take the first game 21-16!
PV Sindhu gets three points but Busanan Ongbamrungphan charges back to get 3 points on the trot to level things. Busanan then follows it up with a 2-point lead that the Indian makes up in no time. Sindhu then goes ahead to take a 7-5 lead. After a long rally, Busanan gets back serve and then draws level. Sindhu breaks serve as her Thai opponent draws level again as Sindhu also manages to go level at 9-9. Sindhu carries on the momentum to go into the break leading by 2 points.
It’s time! PV Sindhu takes on Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women’s singles final!
That’s that! Bulgaria’s Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva win the women’s doubles title with 21-14, 21-12 against Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau of Germany!
Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria take the first game 21-14 against Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau of Germany in the women’s doubles final.
Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria face Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau of Germany in the women’s doubles final.
PV Sindhu faces Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the women’s singles final as HS Prannoy takes on Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles final at the Swiss Open.
Sindhu made it to the women’s singles final with a hard-fought win over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong. The former world champion beat Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 in the semi-final contest, which lasted for one hour and 19 minutes at the St Jakobshalle Arena. Meanwhile, in the men’s singles semis, HS Prannoy registered a win over Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Anthony Ginting of Indonesia to reach his first BWF World Tour event final since 2017. Prannoy, a Commonwealth Games medallist, took the opening game but went down in the next before winning the final game and, with it, the match. The scoreboard read 21-19, 19-21, 21-18.
The Indian ace, ranked seventh in the badminton world rankings, faced a strong challenge from the 29th-ranked Supanida Katethong in the first game. But powerful smashes from Sindhu, coupled with some unforced errors from Katethong, helped her take the opener in 21 minutes.
Katethong responded strongly in the second game by targeting the left side of Sindhu, an area the Indian has clearly struggled with. Despite a late surge by Sindhu, Katethong was successful in forcing a decider.
Both players went toe-to-toe in the final game, with Sindhu holding a narrow 11-10 lead before the change of ends. With Sindhu leading 16-13, Katethong produced another comeback to shift the momentum in her favour, turning the three-point deficit into a 16-18 lead.
The Indian, however, held her nerves to pocket five of the next six points and win the match.
Earlier on Saturday, Kidambi Srikanth lost to reigning Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie in the other second men’s singles semi-final.
Where can you watch the Swiss Open 2022 live broadcast?
The live coverage of the Swiss Open 2022 will be available on MTV and VH1 channels in India.
Where to Watch the Swiss Open 2022 live streaming?
One can also live-stream the Swiss Open matches on Voot Select and BWF TV.
