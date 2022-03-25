Swiss Open 2022: India's Saina Nehwal Exits After Losing to Kisona Selvaduray

Top India shuttler Saina Nehwal bowed out of the Swiss Open 2022 in the second round as she squandered a one-game lead to lose to lower ranked Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia in Basel on Thursday.

Saina, ranked 23rd in women’s singles, lost 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 against her 64th-ranked opponent.

However, four of her compatriots, including double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of their respective events.

Srikanth, World Championships silver medallist and H.S Prannoy advanced to the quarter-finals with hard-fought wins while Parupalli Kashyap too made it after World No 1 and Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen gave a walkover.

World N.o 12 Srikanth, seeded 7th here, got the better of Christo Popov of France in three games, fighting back after losing the first game to win 13-21, 25-23, 21-11. Prannoy too came back from a game down to overcome Kalle Koljonen of Finland, winning 19-21, 21-13, 21-9 in four minutes less than an hour in the USD 180,000 prize money event at St. Jakobshalle, Basel.

With Kashyap too reaching the last-eight stage, India are assured of a place in the semi-finals as Kashyap, the former Commonwealth Games medallist, is set to meet Prannoy in the quarter-finals.

Former World Champion PV Sindhu, the second seed here, too advanced to the women’s singles quarterfinals by beating Yigit Neslihan of Turkey 21-19, 21-14 in 42 minutes.

Young Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha exited the event, losing 18-21, 20-22 in a hard-fought encounter to eighth-seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

India’s top men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the third seeds, were upset by Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia in a pre-quarterfinal clash, losing 19-21, 20-22 after their attempt to fight back in the game were thwarted by their rivals.

