Syed Modi International 2022: Telecast, Live Stream; Here's Everything You Need to Know

The 2022 Syed Modi International Tournament will commence on January 18. Given the present state of Omicron in India, there is a lot of doubt around the event and the participants’ safety. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy are the obvious players to watch in a field that has been decimated due to withdrawals, while rookies will also want to impress.

After winning the India Open Super 500, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty have opted to skip the Super 300 tournament. Kidambi Srikanth, the World Championships silver medalist and top seed, will also not participate this week because he is undergoing a seven-day obligatory quarantine after withdrawing from the main event last week due to a positive Covid-19 result.

B Sai Praneeth, who withdrew from the India Open after testing positive for the virus, is also missing, while Ashwini Ponnappa and Manu Attri are still recovering from the virus and will miss the competition. There are 17 badminton players from India competing in the men’s singles competition. P Kashyap, Sourabh Verma, and Sameer Verma are among the notable players.

Sindhu will compete in the women’s singles event alongside 16 other Indian shuttlers. Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Supanida Katethong, and Ashmita Chaliha are among the other famous contenders. Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the India Open, will be absent from the Men’s Doubles competition, which has 32 pairs. There will be MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Tan Mend/Tan Kiong, and Vladimir Ivanov/Ivan Sozonov without them.

After Ponnappa tested positive, the experienced combo of Ponappa/N Sikki Reddy will not contend for the championship as the top seeds in the women’s doubles. However, the Russian combination of Anastasia/Olga will be one to watch out for. In the mixed doubles, India will have 25 duos competing, including Ishan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto, Chan Peng Soon/Valeree Siow, and Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan.

The Babu Banarasi Das Stadium in Lucknow will host the USD $150,000 big event, which will last five days until the January 23.

When and where will Syed Modi International 2022 be telecast?

Fans may follow Syed Modi International 2022 live updates on the BWF website. Badminton fans may also follow Indian badminton and the BWF on social media for frequent updates and results.

