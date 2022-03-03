Taiwan Cuts Funding For Olympic Flagbearer Huang Yu-ting After She Wore China's Uniform

Taiwan’s government said Thursday it was cutting funding for one of its Olympic flagbearers as punishment for her donning China’s national team uniform in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

China and Taiwan have been at odds for decades as Beijing regards the self-ruled, democratic island as its territory, vowing to seize it one day — by force if necessary.

Speed skater Huang Yu-ting hit a nerve after she posted a clip on social media in January wearing China’s team outfit.

The Sport Administration said government subsidies for Huang to train and compete will be suspended for two years as a punishment for her “repeated controversial behaviour and remarks".

Advertisement

Huang “violated her role as a member of the national team… and hurt the honour of the country as well as the people’s feelings," it said in a statement.

The administration said it plans to revise relevant regulations governing the conduct of athletes on national teams to help ensure they “maintain national dignity".

Huang, 33, was one of four Taiwanese athletes competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics last month.

She removed the video following a barrage of criticism, explaining later that a Chinese friend had given her the uniform and she wore it “for friendship".

“Let sports be sports. In sports, we do not distinguish nationalities," she wrote on her official Facebook fan page which she has since closed.

She drew more ire during the Games when she said in an interview with Chinese media that she felt “at home" competing in Beijing.

She was also slammed for saying in a post on her personal Facebook page that it was open to messages left by “haters and acid netizens."

Advertisement

“Those who are supporting me, please don’t leave a comment, just like the post," she wrote.

Taiwan is not allowed to compete during the Olympics and other major sporting events under its name because of China’s opposition. Instead it must use the name Chinese Taipei.

Athletes are not allowed to fly their national flag or listen to Taiwan’s national anthem when they medal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.