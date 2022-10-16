TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's PKL 2022-23 TAM vs PAT Match, October 17, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 7:30 pm IST

Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming for their first win of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League when they will be up against three-time champions Patna Pirates on Monday. The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas played out a thrilling 31-31 draw in their opening fixture of the season against Gujarat Giants. In their next match, Tamil Thalaivas produced a superb defensive show but it was not enough to outclass Haryana Steelers. The scene did not change much in the next game either as they had to concede another defeat at the hands of the U Mumba. Tamil Thalaivas were outclassed by the winners of the 2015 season by 32-39.

With just five points from three matches, Tamil Thalaivas are currently placed in 10th position on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates also have been miserable in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The last season’s runners-up could not clinch a single win after playing three matches in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, here is everything you need to know:

TAM vs PAT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League match.

TAM vs PAT Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs PAT Match Details

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, October 17, at 7:30 pm IST.

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ajinkya Pawar

Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Suggested Playing XI for TAM vs PAT Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Mohit, Sagar, Neeraj Kumar

All-rounders: Visvanath V, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Narender,

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Possible Starting line-up:

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Visvanath V, Narender, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Abdul Insamam, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

