Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9

Tamil Thalaivas will play against the Bengal Warriors in match 92 of the Pro Kabbadi League on November 21. Bengal Warriors will be the favourites as they are coming into this match after routing Telugu Titans 36-28. Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav were in terrific form in that match. Bengal Warriors will again rely on both of them to come up with the goods against Tamil Thalaivas. Sagar and Co will have to execute their plans against both Singh and Jadhav if they are to have any chance of winning this encounter. Tamil Thalaivas have not picked up a win in any of their last three matches. They played out a draw in their last game against Patna Pirates. Time is running out for Tamil Thalaivas and they will have to collect maximum points on Monday. The other six players of Tamil Thalaivas will have to ably support Narender who is in the form of his life.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will be played on November 21, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender

Bengal Warriors Probable Starting 7: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Girish Maruti, Deepak Hooda, Balaji D, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

