Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengaluru Bulls will aim to carry forward the winning momentum when they will resume their Pro Kabaddi League campaign on Sunday. Bengaluru Bulls, in their next Pro Kabaddi League encounter, will be up against Tamil Thalaivas. The two teams will face each other at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Bengaluru Bulls clinched a thrilling 36-33 win over Haryana Steelers in their last game to end their two-match losing streak.

After claiming 41 points from 12 matches, they currently claim the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, will have some totally different ambitions when they will be in action on Sunday. In their last Pro Kabaddi League encounter, Tamil Thalaivas had to endure a heartbreaking 34-35 defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan.

Tamil Thalaivas, with five wins and two draws, currently have 34 points in their kitty.

Ahead of Sunday’s PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls; here is all you need to know

:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match?

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match?

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls staring XI:

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

