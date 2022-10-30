Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi, Match 49, Pro Kabbadi League

Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi will face off in an intriguing match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 30. Dabang Delhi will be the overwhelming favourites to triumph in what is being dubbed as a David and Goliath contest. Delhi has been the most consistent team of the tournament. However, Dabang Delhi has lost quite a few matches recently and will be under pressure to collect maximum points on Sunday. The likes of Manjeet and Krishan Dhull will have to be at the top of their game against a resurgent Tamil Thalaivas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were stunned by Tamil Thalaivas in match 42. Tamil Thalaivas’ Ajinkya Pawar and Narender were phenomenal in that match. Tamil Thalaivas will again rely on them against Dabang Delhi. The team will be aiming for a convincing win which will help them climb on the points table. Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi will be played on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on October 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull

Suggested Dream 11 team for Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi

DEF: Krishan Dhull, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Vishal

ALL: Ashu Malik

RAI: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Probable Line-up:

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan Dhull, Sandeep Dhull

