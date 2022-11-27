Tamil Thalaivas will look to get back their winning ways when they take on minnows Gujarat Giants on Sunday. A resurgent Tamil Thalaivas were stopped in its tracks by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last match.

The match against Gujarat Giants is a golden opportunity for Tamil Thalaivas to pick up maximum points. Gujarat Giants are on a five-match losing streak and are out of the race for the knockout rounds. Ajinkya Pawar and Narender will have to step up on Sunday if Tamil Thalaivas want to harbour any ambitions of progressing to the next round.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have nothing to lose and will look to be more expansive against Tamil Thalaivas. If the likes of Rakesh Sangroya and Mahendra Rajput find their mojo, then it can be anybody’s game.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender

Gujarat Giants Probable Starting 7: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

