Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabbadi League has grabbed the headlines with some thrilling matches. Fans are now looking forward to the three matches on Friday. Pro Kabbadi League will feature three blockbusters matches on October 28. While Tamil Thalaivas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan. In the last match of the night, Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas will face off at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas are having a disastrous season and probably don’t have any chance of progressing to the next round. They were defeated convincingly by UP Yoddhas in their last match. Therefore, Jaipur Pink Panthers are the overwhelming favourites against Tamil Thalaivas. They might be tempted to test their bench strength on Friday.

In the second match, Puneri Paltan will aim to consolidate their position on the points table. Both Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers won their last matches. How Haryana Steelers counter Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat will be very important.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas will be raring to go against Patna Pirates. UP Yoddhas were clinical against Tamil Thalaivas in their last match.

All three matches look promising and will feature some thrilling contests. So sit back and enjoy the high-octane matches on Friday.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas will be played on October 28, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas will be played at Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik, Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7: Sunil Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Mehender

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Patna Pirates Probable Starting 7: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yoddhas Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

