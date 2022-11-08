Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will face-off in match 69 of the Pro Kabbadi League on November 9. Both the teams are in red-hot form and the match promises to be a thrilling affair. The last time these two teams locked horns, the match went down to the wire. Tamil Thalaivas eked out a narrow 35-34 victory in that match. That defeat will be on the minds of Puneri Paltan when they take on Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday. Puneri Paltan will again rely on Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. Both of them were at the top of their game against Tamil Thalaivas, but couldn’t win it for their team. Tamil Thalaivas will fancy their chances against the first placed Puneri Paltan and will aim to replicate the result from last week. A win on Wednesday will bring them closer to Puneri Paltan on the points table.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will be played on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

