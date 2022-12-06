Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddha Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will battle it out at the Gachibowli Indoor stadium in Hyderabad on December 7 at 8:30 pm. The last time these teams clashed against each other was on October 23. The UP Yoddhas prevailed over the Tamil Thalaivas that day with a 41-24 scoreline.

The Yoddhas are coming into this fixture on the back of a narrow loss to the Bengaluru Bulls. The Tamil Thaliavas recorded a scintillating victory against Telugu Titans in their last game.

Ajinkya Pawar put in an impressive performance claiming a mind-boggling 20 points for the Tamil Toddhas. The UP Yoddhas will have to be wary of his threat as the team’s confidence would be riding high.

Both sides are neck and neck in the Pro Kabaddi League table at the moment, with the team from UP in fifth position and the Tamil Thalaivas in the sixth position. Only five points separate both teams right now and things are heated as ever as we are entering the second half of the season.

A top-four spot is within grasp for both teams and a victory could do give either team a big boost.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddhas; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas will take place on December 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddhas begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Possible line-up:

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Pawar, Narender Hoshiyar, Sahil Surender, Sahil Singh, Mohit, M. Abishek, Himanshu

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Rohit, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

