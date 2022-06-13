Team Soul Crowned BMPS 2022 Champions After Dominating Grand Finals

Team Soul produced power-packed performances to clinch the title in the inaugural edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS).

With a dominating show during the four-day Grand Finals, which witnessed high-voltage competition and nail-biting action, Team Soul clearly stamped their authority and secured the title in style with 335 points—85 more than the second-ranked team, OR Esports which managed to get only 250 points from 24 matches in the Grand Finals.

Alongside the prestigious title, Team Soul also took home the winning prize money of INR 75 lakhs, from a prize pool of INR 2 crore.

Led by Sahil Jhakar (Soul Omega), a strong team, comprising of the country’s other popular BGMI athletes including supporter Sohail Shaikh (Soul Hector), assaulters Akshat Goel (Soul Akshat) and Harsh Paudwal (Soul Goblin), exhibited brilliant gameplay, showcasing spectacular skills and coordination. The team was coached by Amit Dubey (Soul Amit) and Aman Jain (Soul Aman).

With this victory, Team Soul also ended their long-awaited desire for the first-ever BGMI title.

“This moment gives me a sense of accomplishment and honour that our team’s diligence and commitment finally paid off. BMPS is a marquee event in the BGMI scenario since it showcases all the titans of the Indian mobile battle royale community. This tournament was our dream. It was a tough grind and finally winning it is a momentous achievement for all our team members. It’s the whole team’s love and dedication toward the sport and the sheer hard work which resulted in us achieving the top spot in the Grand Finals. This is special, given the level of competition that we had to play to emerge as the champions. Team Soul is here now, the comeback is strong, and we can assure you it’s just the beginning," said an elated Team Soul’s captain Sahil Jhakar aka Soul Omega after winning the BMPS title.

Team Soul, the champions of PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, secured 335 points (166 finishes and 169 position points) which included five chicken dinners. Veteran BGMI athletes Naman Mathur aka Mortal and Yash Soni aka Viper, who were substitute players, supported the team in its excellent run and played crucial roles to help the side emerge champions.

Naman Mathur aka Mortal, owner of Team Soul added: “It was intense. Competing against seasoned esports players definitely made it more compulsive and our win more worthwhile. The team was well synced and we were determined to top the charts. Winning the inaugural edition of India’s biggest esports event, BMPS, makes me feel proud of the team and I look forward to endeavouring more success. BGMI is our playground where we have invested a lot of time and energy with the sole aim to win. I believe with this title, we have taken a giant leap in reinstating Team Soul’s place among the mobile gaming teams in India. As a mentor to the team, and someone who has seen their journey, from spirits breaking during practice to failing but rising to grind together, I would say the team deserves the victory. The whole S8UL family is proud of the team, and we all rejoice today. We are positive that all our teams as part of S8UL will delight the fans in the coming days with their performance! But today, let’s celebrate Team Soul."

For his impressive 71 finishes in the Grand Finals, Harsh Paudwal aka Soul Goblin was awarded the Most Valuable Player and Rampage Freak while assaulter Akshat Goel aka Soul Akshat bagged the Lone Survivor award as Team Soul concluded their campaign with the most finishes (166) during the four-day grand finals.

All individual awards won by Team Soul in BMPS:

1. Most Valuable Player - Harsh Paudwal aka Soul Goblin – Rs 2.5 lakhs

2. Most Finishes – Team Soul – Rs 2 lakh

3. Lone Survivors - Akshat Goel aka Soul Akshat – Rs 1 lakh

4. Rampage Freak - Harsh Paudwal aka Soul Goblin – Rs 1 lakh

