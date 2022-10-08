TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's PKL 2022-23 TEL vs BEN Match, October 9, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 8:30 pm IST

After conceding a 34-29 defeat against Bengaluru Bulls in the first match, Telugu Titans will look to bounce back in their next Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) encounter. Telugu Titans, in their upcoming PKL contest, will take on Bengal Warriors. The game between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will be played on Sunday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ| Goa to Host 37th National Games in October 2023, IOA Confirms

For Titans, Rajnish bagged seven points and became the highest-scoring raider of the game against Bengaluru Bulls. However, his stellar show proved to be futile as the Titans could not seal the match.

Advertisement

Titans had started the southern derby promisingly after Vinay claimed the first successful raid of the match. However, Bulls scripted a prompt comeback as the first half ended with a 17-17 scoreline. A solid defensive show produced by Bulls in the second half helped them successfully outclass the Titans.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors had retained their raider, Maninder Singh, ahead of the PKL 2022-23 edition. Maninder will lead the Warriors in the ninth season of PKL. The warriors’ team management had also decided to keep their raider Akash Pikalmunde in the squad ahead of the mega auction.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

TEL vs BEN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match.

Advertisement

TEL vs BEN Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs BEN Match Details

The Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 9, at 8:30 pm IST.

TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Surjeet Singh

Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for TEL vs BEN Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Possible Starting line-up:

Telugu Titans Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Deepak Hooda, Surender Nadda, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here