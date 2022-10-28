TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants: A depleted Telugu Titans will be aiming for just their second win of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League when they will be in action on Saturday. Bottom-placed Telugu Titans, in their next Pro Kabaddi League fixture, will take on Gujarat Giants. The match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The two teams had last faced each other earlier this year in February and Gujarat Giants had emerged victorious in that contest by a slender margin of 32-34.

Telugu Titans, in their last Pro Kabaddi League match, had to face a 24-43 drubbing at the hands of Haryana Steelers.

Gujarat Giants will also be hoping to regain the winning momentum when they will be taking on Telugu Titans. Gujarat Giants, come into the fixture, after conceding a 29-37 defeat against U Mumba in their last Pro Kabaddi League match.

With 19 points from seven matches, Gujarat Giants currently find themselves in the seventh spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants; here is everything you need to know:

TEL vs GUJ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match.

TEL vs GUJ Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs GUJ Match Details

The Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Saturday, October 29, at 8:30 pm IST.

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohit

Vice-Captain: Arkam Shaikh

Suggested Playing XI for TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Vijay Kumar, Mohit

All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh

Raiders: Rakesh, Chandram Ranjit, Prashanth Kumar

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting line-up:

Telugu Titans Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Prashanth Kumar, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

