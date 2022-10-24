TEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's PKL 2022-23 TEL vs HAR Match, October 25, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 8:30 pm IST

The 2022-23 Pro Kabaddi League season has so far proved to be a heartbreaking one for Telugu Titans. The Ravinder Pahal-led side managed to clinch just one victory in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League after playing their first five games. Their solitary win of the season came in October during a match against three-time Pro Kabaddi League winners Patna Pirates.

Telugu Titans, in their next Pro Kabaddi League match, will now be up against Haryana Steelers. The match between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The two teams had last faced each other earlier this year in January. However, no one emerged victorious in that contest as it ended at 39-39.

In their opening match of the season, Telugu Titans had to suffer a defeat against Bengaluru Bulls.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, also failed to earn a promising start to the new Pro Kabaddi League season. Haryana Steelers could only manage to win two of their first five matches in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers, here is everything you need to know:

TEL vs HAR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match.

TEL vs HAR Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs HAR Match Details

The Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, October 25, at 8:30 pm IST.

TEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ravinder Pahal

Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Suggested Playing XI for TEL vs HAR Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal

All-rounders: Nitin Rawal, K Hanumanthu

Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu Sharma

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Possible Starting line-up:

Telugu Titans Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Monu Goyat, Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Joginder Narwal

