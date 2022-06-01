Telangana Announces Rs 2 Crore Each for Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh

The Telangana government on Wednesday announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore each to Nikhat Zareen for winning gold medal at World Boxing Championship and shooter Esha Singh for her superb performance at the recent ISSF Junior World Cup.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to honour the woman boxer and shooter for emerging as winners in the international events recently and thus bringing laurels to Telangana.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the government issued orders in this regard.

Apart from the cash prize, the government also decided to allot residential plots to the two sportspersons at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Zareen, who hails from the Nizamabad district, became the fifth Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal at the world championship.

On May 19, she defeated Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the 52-kg category to join the selected club of Indian women boxers.

Esha Singh won three gold medals in team events in the recently-concluded ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany.

Meanwhile, the state government issued orders for a Rs 1 crore cash award to Kinnera Metla artist Darshanam Mogulaiah, a Padma Shri recipient. The Chief Minister had already announced the cash award.

At the request of Mogulaiah, the government has taken a decision to allot a residential plot in B.N. Reddy Nagar colony, said the Chief Minister’s Office.

