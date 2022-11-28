Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage

The Telugu Titans sit at the bottom of the table. They have had a torrid season, accumulating just 15 points from their 18 matches so far. The Titans will now be playing for their pride as chances of qualifying for the playoff spots are now over.

Telugu Titans have suffered back-to-back losses and would be hoping to put in a spirited performance against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are currently riding high after an enthralling victory against the Tamil Thalaivas.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

The Pink Panthers are currently third in the Pro Kabaddi League table with 59 points after 17 matches. The Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls are the only teams that are placed ahead of them in the table now.

Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith Kumar had an exceptional time on the mat in the last fixture for the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Titans will have to be wary of the threat that they possess. The Team from Jaipur should be the favourites going into this match, but the PKL can serve up all kinds of upsets.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Oust Canada From Qatar With 4-1 Triumph

How do I watch the live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Possible line-up:

Advertisement

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Adarsh T, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Prince D.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, V.Ajith Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Rahul Chaudhari, Ankush, Sunil Kumar, Bhavani Rajput.

Read all the Latest Sports News here