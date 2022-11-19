Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The enthralling action continues in the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on the weekend with some thrilling matches on the cards. On Saturday, the 2015 champions U Mumba will take the match in pursuit of three points against the Telugu Titans who are in dire straits this season.

U Mumba have blown hot and cold, seeming invincible in some games, while in others they appeared haphazard. As things stand, the side is holding a mid-table position and will have to push further to secure a qualifying spot for the knockout stages. Skipper Surinder Singh has marshalled his defence well and has put in decent shifts in the previous matches. On the contrary, the raiders have lacked the cutting edge as Ashish and Guman Singh have not been at their absolute best.

The Telugu Titans are in similar territory languishing at the bottom of the PKL points table. The Hyderabad franchise have absolutely nothing going for them this season and take away raider Siddharth Desai from that line-up, the Titans have looked like amateurs. Coach Venkatesh Suri has not been able to chalk out his plans and the solitary win out of 14 games talks volumes about their incompetency at the moment.

However, the Titans, returning to their den for the final leg of the league, might change their fortunes. Will the Titans reign supreme at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad or will the Mumbai side romp their opponents in this much-awaited game? Let’s wait and watch.

Ahead of the PKL match between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the PKL 2022-23 match between Telugu Titans and U Mumba be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Telugu Titans and U Mumba will take place on November 19, Saturday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Telugu Titans vs U Mumba be played?

The PKL match between Telugu Titans and U Mumba will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Telugu Titans vs U Mumba begin?

The PKL match between Telugu Titans and U Mumba will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Telugu Titans vs U Mumba PKL match?

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs U Mumba PKL match?

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Possible line-up:

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Mohit, Rinku, Kiran Magar

