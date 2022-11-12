Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9

Sparks will fly when U.P. Yoddhas take on Telugu Titans in match 74 of the Pro Kabbadi League on November 12. Telugu Titans are languishing at the bottom of the table and are on an endless losing streak. They will aim to play in a fearless fashion in order to salvage their fledging campaign. Telugu Titans have nothing to lose and U.P. Yoddhas wouldn’t want to take them for granted. Titans’ chances will depend on the likes of Parvesh Bhainswal and Siddharth Desai. All said and done, U.P. Yoddhas will be a formidable side in this match. They recorded a terrific win against Haryana Steelers in their last match and will be raring to go on Saturday. Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will pose a huge challenge to Telugu Titans. If Gill and Narwal find their mojo, U.P. Yoddhas will be hard to stop.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas will be played on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Telugu Titans Probable Line-up: Parvesh Bhainswal, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai

U.P. Yoddhas Probable Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

