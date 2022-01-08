Tennis Australia Boss Boasts of 'Unbelievable' Job on Novak Djokovic Drama

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley boasted of his team’s “unbelievable job" after the >visa crisis engulfing players including >Novak Djokovic, in an internal video leaked to Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper Saturday.

Addressing the camera in an internal video published online by the paper, Tiley said: “There is a lot finger pointing going on and a lot of blaming going on but I can assure you our team has done an unbelievable job."

