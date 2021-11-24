The Five Most Prolific Three-Point Shooters Through 75 Years of NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is celebrating it’s 75th Anniversary with the 2021-22 Season. 75 years of history and tradition precede what is looking to be a sensational year of on-court action. NBA India has been celebrating this historic year through the announcement of Ranveer Singh as the Brand Ambassador and a new weekly show, along with the launch of a new lifestyle-focused platform called NBA Style on Instagram.

On the court, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors made history on 13th November against Chicago Bulls when he surpassed Ray Allen to be the all-time leader in three-pointers made across NBA Playoffs and the regular season. In that light, who are the most prolific regular-season shooters in NBA history?

>5. Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver is fifth all-time in three-pointers made. He was drafted into the NBA in 2003 and instantly proved his shooting talent on the court. Korver is a former All-Star and one of the most efficient shooters in the history of the NBA, scoring 2,450 three-pointers on a staggering 42.9 shooting percentage. He was the most efficient three-point shooter in 4 seasons of his career (2010, 2014, 2015, and 2017), shooting an all-time high 53.6% from three in 2010.

>4. James Harden

James Harden is a former-MVP and one of the finest scorers of the current generation. He is a multiple-time scoring leader, and his three-point shot has been a crucial part of his arsenal. In 895 games played, Harden has made 2,495 threes in his career on 36.4% efficiency. He stands fourth all-time in terms of shooting proficiency and still has years ahead of him.

>3. Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller is one of the most iconic players of the 90s and showed incredible shooting ability for the time. In 1389 games over his career, Miller hit 2,560 three-pointers on 39.5% efficiency. Miller retired with the all-time three-point shooting record until the next two people on this list passed him in the last 19 years. He is one of 8 players to achieve a historic 50-40-90 season (50% shooting from the field, 40% from three, 90% from the free throw line)

>2. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry may be number one across playoff and regular season, but in season play Curry still has a few more three-pointers to make for the top spot. His five consecutive NBA Finals appearances meant a lot of long playoff runs where Curry continued to shoot threes at a historic level. He has made 2,918 regular-season threes in his career through 778 games played at a 43.2 shooting percentage.

>1. Ray Allen

Ray Allen stands ahead of the pack with the greatest regular season three-point shooting numbers through 75 years of the NBA. Allen played in 1,300 games over his career and made 2,973 three-pointers in that period. He shot exactly 40% from beyond-the-arc in his career. The two-time NBA champion was an electrifying shooter and occupies the throne of the most prolific shooter in regular season history. But with Stephen Curry and James Harden breathing down his neck, we will have to see how long this record stands.

