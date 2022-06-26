The Great Khali and Aditya Roy Kapoor Face Off in Push Up Challenge on Continental Wrestling Entertainment

Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), the Indian professional wrestling promotion and training academy, founded and owned by India’s biggest wrestling export Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, recently hosted Bollywood celebrities Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi.

The academy set up by the 7-footer in a bid to popularise the wrestling culture in India was founded in the year 2015 and has employed some big-name trainers such as Xavier Justice, Matt Xtatic, Hornet and Ethan HD.

Khali is a Punjabi Hindu Rajput and was born in Dhiraina, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. He suffers from acromegaly, which is the reason for his gigantism and chin protrusion. Back in 1993, he was inducted in the Punjab Police when he was noticed by a police officer while he was a security guard in Shimla. In Jalandhar (Punjab), Rana started training for wrestling in local gyms and was soon selected for special training in the United State of America.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | The Great Khali Joins BJP: Know All About the 7’1" Former WWE Wrestler

The fanfare around wrestling in India is substantial and the CWE is an initiative to exploit the potential of the untapped market and give the native wrestling fans something to cheer about at home.

The Great Khali, who became the first Indian professional wrestler to sign a contract with the WWE, lead the pair into the ring as he spoke up about the cine stars’ upcoming movie.

The wrestler from Himachal Pradesh honoured the celebrity duo as he presented them with shawls.

Advertisement

To the excitement of the fans, the wrestler and the actor went on to contest a push-up challenge while the fans counted aloud the number of repetitions the pair had successfully performed.

Kapoor, a renowned Bollywood actor has featured in big-name movies in Indian cinema while Sanghi is a relative newcomer to the big screen.

ALSO READ | What all is Included in the Great Khali’s Diet? Know Here

Advertisement

The Great Khali himself is no stranger to the make-believe world of cinema as he has starred in multiple films across Hindi and English, including his roles in movies such as ‘The Longest Yard’, ‘Kushthi’ and so on.

The pairing of Kapoor and Sanghi will be seen sharing screen space in their upcoming movie Rashtra Kavach Om in which they will be playing the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.