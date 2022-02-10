The Great Khali Joins BJP: Know All About the 7'1'' Former WWE Wrestler

Former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in the presence of Jitender Singh. The Great Khali was a professional wrestler, is a wrestling promoter and has acted in several films. Khali is a Punjabi Hindu Rajput and was born in Dhiraina, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. He suffers from acromegaly, which is the reason for his gigantism and chin protrusion.

Back in 1993, he was inducted in the Punjab Police when he was noticed by a police officer while he was a security guard in Shimla. In Jalandhar (Punjab), Rana started training for wrestling in local gyms and was soon selected for special training in the United State of America.

>Here is everything you need to know about him:

1. In the 2000-2001, Rana was a professional wrestler for All Pro Wrestling (APW) in the United States, where he went by the ring name of Giant Singh.

2. Rana was in San Francisco for eight months with World Championship Wrestling in 2001 before it was bought by their rival World Wrestling Federation.

3. Rana was a part of Japan Pro-Wrestling as Giant Singh and was part of a tag team with Giant Silva. They were the tallest tag team in professional wrestling history with an average height of 7 foot 2.5 inches and a combined weight of 805 pounds.

4. He joined the World Wrestling Entertainment in 2006 under the ring name of The Great Khali. He became the first Indian professional wrestler to be have a contract with WWE.

5. Over the course of his WWE career, he had iconic feuds with The Undertaker, Batista, Rey Mysterio, Kane and more. He won the World Heavyweight Champion on July 20, 2007 when he eliminated both Kane and Batista in one move during a twenty-man battle royal, which was held for the title.

6. His contract with WWE expired on November 13, 2014 and he left the company.

7. Since then he made a couple of more appearances at the WWE and was inducted in the Hall of Fame on March 24, 2021.

8. Khali had inadvertently caused the death of Brian Ong after a flapjack move on him during an All Pro Wrestling match on May 28, 2001. It was found that the incident happened due to neglect from the company.

9. Khali had appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss in its fourth season and finished as the first runner-up.

10. Khali had undergone a brain surgery due to a tumor on his pituitary gland on July 26, 2012.

11. He became a naturalised US citizen on February 20, 2014.

