Indian Tennis superstar Sania Mirza on Sunday played her last women’s doubles match at the ongoing Australian Open 2023 as she and her partner Anna Danilina from Kazakhstan lost in the second round.

After her defeat, Sania took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with a priceless caption to mark the end of a wonderful journey in women’s doubles.

Ahead of the Australian Open 2023, Sania had revealed that the Australian Open would be her final Grand Slam, and she will call time on her career after the WTA Dubai Championships, which will start in February.

Sharing a picture of herself from her final women’s doubles match, Sania came up with a priceless caption.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas Survives Five-set Test to Make Quarters

“The last dance," read the caption of the 36-year-old with many fans congratulating her for her contribution to the sport.

The official handle of WTA also commented on the picture, posting three heart emojis in the comments section of Sania’s latest post.

Earlier, Sania and Danilina bowed out of the Melbourne Grand Slam after going down 4-6 6-4 2-6 to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

The contest lasted for nearly two hours as the six-time world champion trailed 0-3 in the second set but the duo made a roaring comeback as they won three games back-to-back.

ALSO READ| Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula Powers into Quarters with ‘Some Choice Words’

Advertisement

A mistake from Kalinina and Van Uytvanck sent the contest into a decider however, the eighth-seeded pair of Mirza and Danilina couldn’t match their opponents in the final game.

The Indian tennis ace is still alive at the Australian Open in the mixed doubles category with Rohan Bopanna as the veteran pair defeated Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville 7-5 6-3 in the opening round.

Read all the Latest Sports News here